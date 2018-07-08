Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha disapproves of son Jayant garlanding lynching convicts

The former BJP leader and Union minister, who resigned from the party recently, said he did not approve of his son’s action.

Facing flak for garlanding people convicted for lynching a man in Jharkhand, Union minister Jayant Sinha today came under fire from his father Yashwant Sinha who said he was earlier ‘nalayak’ (worthless) father of a ‘layak’ (worthy) son, but it is the reverse now.

The former BJP leader and Union minister, who resigned from the party recently, said he did not approve of his son’s action. “Earlier I was the nalayak baap (unworthy father) of a layak beta (worthy son). Now the roles are reversed. This is twitter. I do not approve of my son’s action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win,” Yashwant Sinha tweeted.