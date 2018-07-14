Union Minister who called Vijay Mallya ‘smart’ says it was a mistake

Union Minister Jual Oram at NTEC 2018 (Image: Twitter/Jual Oram)

Union Minister Jual Oram, on Saturday, condemned his remark describing fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya as ‘smart’. Speaking to news agency ANI, Oram said that remark was a mistake and he should have taken someone else’s name instead of Mallya. “I accidentally took Vijay Mallya’s name. I should have taken someone else’s name. I should not have taken his name, it was my mistake,” Oram said.

On Friday, speaking at the maiden National Tribal Entrepreneurs Conclave 2018 in Hyderabad, Union Minister had described Vijay Mallya as smart. He also asked tribals to follow the footsteps of a fugitive businessman to avail bank loans in order to become successful entrepreneurs. “You people criticise Vijay Mallya. But what is Vijay Mallya? He is smart. He employed some intelligent people. He did something here and there with bankers, politicians, government. He bought them. Who prevented you (from being smart)? Who asked Adivasis not to influence the system? Who prevented you from influencing bankers,” Oram said, reported ANI.

Vijay Mallya had fled to the United Kingdom in March 2016 and is currently facing an extradition trial in a UK court over money laundering and fraud charges by Indian authorities.

The union minister also added that some of the people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes shy away from disclosing their title and advised them not to do so. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that SC and STs should no longer remain as job-seekers. But they should become job givers. We should fulfil his wish. I as a minister (am) determined on that. We will encourage tribal entrepreneurs through various schemes from the government,” said Oram reported PTI.

Over 1000 tribal entrepreneurs from across the country had participated in the NTEC 2018. The conclave was organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.