Union minister Vijay Sampla accuses Punjab government of discontinuing free electricity scheme for gaushalas

Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla today accused the Punjab government of discontinuing free electricity scheme for ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters).

“The Punjab government has accumulated around Rs 50 crore from cow cess and still the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has stopped free electricity supply to gaushalas which was initiated by the previous Akali-BJP government,” he said.

“Also, the PSPCL is sending electricity bills from 2017 till date to the gaushalas. This is condemnable,” the BJP leader said.

Sampla asked state power minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar as to why PSPCL is sending bills worth Rs 5.32 crore to the 472 gaushalas registered in the state despite getting cow cess on electricity bills.

The bills should have been waived off according to the state policy, he said.

Sampla, who is minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said the state government was collecting cow cess on purchase of new vehicles, bikes, booking halls in marriage palaces, cement bags, etc.