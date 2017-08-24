Union minister takes Rs 1,000 shot at Rajiv Gandhi Re 1 statement; here is what clash is all about

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (ANI)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today addressed a press conference on the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Right to Privacy. During his address, Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress party. He said, “Since morning Congress is targeting us and Left has also joined them. What is the Congress’ record of protecting individual liberty?” Further, while referring to a statement by Rajiv Gandhi that was made more than 30 year ago, Prasad said that “There is a statement by Rajiv Gandhi where he had said that ‘I send Re 1, but only 15 paise reaches the common man’. But in the Narendra Modi government if we send Rs 1000, then Rs 1000 reach the other end.” Rajiv Gandhi was then speaking about leakage of government funds being so rampant that out of every Re 1 of subsidy, just 17 paise reach the common man.

Prasad was seeking to highlight the fact that the NDA government has so improved the subsidy delivery system that almost no leakages happen now.

While talking about Aadhaar, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Aadhaar during UPA regime had no protection of law. We made Aadhaar law and provided legal framework for protecting its data.” He said, “On behalf of the Government of India, Attorney General also argued that Right To Privacy is a part of Fundamental Rights, with reasonable restrictions.”

While talking about welcoming the apex court’s verdict, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Narendra Modi government was of the view that the Right to Privacy should be a fundamental right. He then said, “We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on Right To Privacy.” While referring to the time of the Emergency, he said, “What has been the record of the Congress in protecting individual liberties was seen during Emergency.” He then moved on to talk about the Supreme Court’s verdict and said, “Supreme Court has said that Right To Privacy is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.” He added, “Supreme Court has taken note of the Committee formed by the Govt on data protection.”