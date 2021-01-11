  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Minister Shripad Naik hurt, wife succumbs to injuries after a massive car crash in Karnataka

January 11, 2021 10:46 PM

Shripad Naik’s personal assistant, who was also travelling with the couple, died at the hospital.

Union Minister Shripad Naik and his wife were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka when their car met with an accident.

Union Minister Shripad Naik was grievously injured in a massive car crash in Karnataka on Monday evening. His wife Vijaya Naik succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, the Karnataka CMO confirmed on Twitter. The minister and his wife were travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka when their car met with an accident, news agency ANI said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asked him to ensure proper treatment for Naik. The ANI also reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that should there be a need, Naik must be flown into Delhi urgently. Naik’s personal assistant, who was also travelling with the couple, died at the hospital. The local police of Uttara Kannada have filed a case and have launched a probe. Last year in September, the Union Minister was tested positive for coronavirus.

