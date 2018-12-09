Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra, Watch Video

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra's Ambernath town, police said.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra’s Ambernath town, police said. The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.
#WATCH Maha: People thrash Pravin Gosavi, a worker of the youth wing of Republican Party of India, who slapped Union Minister & party leader Ramdas Athawale at an event in Thane y’day. Gosavi has been admitted to a hospital. FIR registered against him, investigation on. (08.12) pic.twitter.com/zvYmNaV8Wi
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018
The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavia, a worker of the youth wing of Republican Party of India. He was later beaten up by Athwale’s supporters. Gosavi has been shifted to the state-run J J hospital in Mumbai after receiving initial treatment in Ambernath, police said. An FIR has also been lodged against him.
The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.
