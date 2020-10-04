  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery

By: |
October 4, 2020 9:45 AM

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. (File photo: IE)

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who has been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

In a tweet, Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening, which forced him to cancel a party meeting and rush to be by his father’s side. If needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergo another operation in a few weeks, he said.

Related News

Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP to gherao BDO offices in 10 West Bengal districts on Monday
2Hathras victim’s family wants judicial probe, suspension of DM, says Priyanka Gandhi
3UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe into Hathras case