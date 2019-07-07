Union Minister Prakash Javadekar offers prayers at Tirumala

Before leaving the temple, the IB Minister was honoured with a sacred silk cloth, a holy portrait of the presiding diety, and laddu prasadam, he added.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati(Twitter image)Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati (Twitter image)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here. Accompanied by family members, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, arrived here last evening and after an overnight stay on the hills, they visited the shrine this morning, a temple official told PTI.

On arrival at the shrine, Javadekar and his wife were accorded a warm reception by top officials along with priests of the shrine, he said. Before leaving the temple, the IB Minister was honoured with a sacred silk cloth, a holy portrait of the presiding diety, and laddu prasadam, he added.

