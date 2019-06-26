Union Minister Prakash Javadekar appeals to people to listen to PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday appealed to the people to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme and encourage others to do so.

“There is perhaps no other Prime Minister who communicates with the people as a family member and a well wisher every month. I appeal to the people to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and encourage others as it is a unique programme to ensure participation of the people towards nation building,” Javadekar tweeted in Hindi.

The ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume from June 30.

Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He had expressed confidence about his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls.