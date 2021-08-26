Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras seeks ‘Z Plus’ security alleging threat to his life

Newly inducted minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet Pashupati Kumar Paras has alleged threat to his life due to political conspiracy against him. Paras has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking ‘Z-Plus’ security. Addressing a press conference, Paras claimed that he had received abuses and threats on his mobile phone and has subsequently lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

Paras, however, did not take any name. He said that political rivals were shocked after witnessing the huge public support he got on his first visit to his constituency Hajipur in Bihar on August 23 after becoming Union minister. He accused the rivals of resorting to murderous politics as part of a political conspiracy, reported PTI. In his letter to Shah, Paras expressed concern over the security provided to him and cited his busy engagements as a minister and the leader of his party.

He claimed that during the visit, his cavalcade was shown black flags by a group of people allegedly hired by his rivals and mobil oil was also thrown at him. Paras claimed that some of his party leaders had also received threats and he has also written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the issue. The minister said that both Bihar and Delhi Police should act swiftly and take action in this regard.

It may be recalled that Paras is involved in a battle with his nephew Chirag Paswan as they both are claiming to be the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party. Paras had revolted against Chirag along with four LJP MPs and had extended support to the NDA. He was rewarded with a cabinet berth while Chirag was left sulking.

Chirag Paswan, son of late union minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, has accused Paras of betraying him. Paras is the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan.