Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh admitted to AIIMS

By: IANS | New Delhi |
Published: September 29, 2017 5:39 PM
Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday for problems related to prostate. “He was admitted today morning. Once his tests are done, he will undergo surgery,” a doctor told IANS.