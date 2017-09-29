​​ ​
  3. Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday for problems related to prostate.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2017 5:39 PM
Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary, Birender Singh, Birender Singh admitted to AIIMS, Birender singh health problems, birender singh prostate problems, india news Chaudhary Birender Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS on Friday. (PTI)

Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday for problems related to prostate. “He was admitted today morning. Once his tests are done, he will undergo surgery,” a doctor told IANS.

(Further details awaited)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top