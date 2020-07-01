Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar set to be appointed next Haryana BJP chief

Krishan Pal Gurjar to head BJP ’s Haryana unit.

Senior BJP leader and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar is all set to take over as the next chief of the party’s Haryana unit. Krishan Pal is also a Union minister and serves as the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Krishan Pal, 63, will replace incumbent Subhash Barala as the next Haryana BJP chief. According to a report in The Indian Express, which cited highly placed party sources, a formal announcement naming Gurjar as the next Haryana unit head is likely to be made soon.

Sources added that the party high command took the decision after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s consent for Krishan Pal name.

Krishan Pal had held the responsibility of Haryana party chief earlier too from 2009 to 2013.

The IE report said former Haryana ministers Captain Abhimanyu and Om Prakash Dhankar, two-time MLAs Mahipal Dhanda and Kamal Gupta, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and BJP Haryana unit general secretary Sandeep Joshi were also in the race for the post.

It said while some senior party functionaries were supporting Abhimanyu and Dhankar too, CM Khattar consented on Krishan Pal’s name to ensure “unanimity in the election of state BJP chief”.

Dhankar is considered close to BJP national president JP Nadda and Abhimanyu is known for his close proximity to Amit Shah. Both had earlier held important organisational responsibilities in the party.