​​​
  3. Union minister Kiren Rijiju undergoes stone removal procedure at AIIMS

Union minister Kiren Rijiju undergoes stone removal procedure at AIIMS

The minister of state for home affairs is in a stable and recovering well, the official said. Rijiju, 46, was admitted to the hospital yesterday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 8:29 PM
Kiren Rijiju, stone removal procedure, AIIMS Union minister Kiren Rijiju today underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS, a hospital official said. (PTI)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS, a hospital official said. The minister of state for home affairs is in a stable and recovering well, the official said. Rijiju, 46, was admitted to the hospital yesterday.

“The minister today underwent a ureteroscopic stone removal procedure at AIIMS. The procedure has been successful and he is recovering well,” the official said. At present, he is recovering at the old private ward of the hospital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top