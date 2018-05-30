Union minister Kiren Rijiju undergoes stone removal procedure at AIIMS

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS, a hospital official said. (PTI)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today underwent a stone removal procedure at the Department of Urology in AIIMS, a hospital official said. The minister of state for home affairs is in a stable and recovering well, the official said. Rijiju, 46, was admitted to the hospital yesterday.

“The minister today underwent a ureteroscopic stone removal procedure at AIIMS. The procedure has been successful and he is recovering well,” the official said. At present, he is recovering at the old private ward of the hospital.