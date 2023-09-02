Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son booked under Arms Act after man’s body found in Lucknow residence

Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son Vikas Kishore has been booked under the Arms Act, a day after a man was shot dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, reports PTI.

Vinay Srivastava, 30, a close associate of the minister’s son, was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the residence of the Vikas Kishore in Thakurganj area of Lucknow, on Friday. A licenced pistol, which belonged to Vikas Kishore, was found near the body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) Rahul Raj said, “On September 1, Vinay was killed at Vikas’s residence in which his licensed pistol was used. In this connection, a case has been registered against the licensee at Thakurganj police station under section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule).”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said that the alleged incident took place at around 4 AM. The murder took place over gambling, and the deceased had a single gunshot wound on his head, said police.

The family of Srivastava said that the murder was “planned” and alleged the possible involvement of the minister’s son.

Police on Friday night arrested three people in connection with the murder, reported the Indian Express.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, Shameem alias Baba, all in their 30s, the DCP said, adding that three were acquaintances of the minister’s son as well.

“The arrested persons have confessed to the crime. The process to cancel the arms licence of the minister’s son’s weapon will be done as per procedure,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Kaushal Kishore, MP from Mohanlalganj and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, denied the allegations of his son’s involvement, and said that his son was not present in Lucknow at the time of the incident.

“He left for Delhi around 4.50 pm on Thursday. My son used to keep his weapon at the house because he cannot carry it to Delhi,” he said earlier in the day.

“I don’t know how the incident occurred but after getting information about the death, I immediately told the Police Commissioner. Police are investigating and action will be taken against those found guilty. The police have taken into custody those present in the house at the time. Investigation is on,” the minister said, as quoted by IE.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, four men who stayed at the house invited Srivastava for dinner where an altercation took place.