Union minister Jitendra Singh meets Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, discusses law and order situation

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and discussed various issues.

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (Twitter)

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here and discussed various issues, including the prevailing law and order situation in the winter capital, an official spokesman said.

The governor and Singh discussed various important issues, including the prevailing law and order situation in Jammu, and hoped that the situation will normalise soon as the people of Jammu region are known for upholding the values of communal harmony and mutual brotherhood, he said.

The spokesman said Singh apprised the governor that he met various sections of the society in Jammu, including college students, and appealed to them to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

