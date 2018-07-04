Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hands over 210 flats to allottees in East Kidwai Nagar in Delhi

In a statement, the ministry stated that the project is being funded by sale of commercial built-up space and part sale of residential units without posing any burden on the government exchequer.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today handed over physical possession of 210 newly-constructed flats to allottees in East Kidwai Nagar here. This is the first lot of flats constructed under a redevelopment project in the area.

The East Kidwai Nagar residential complex is being developed by the NBCC by demolishing 2,444 old flats and redeveloping 4,608 flats of Type-II to Type-VII, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The approved cost of this project is around Rs 5,298 crore which includes maintenance cost for 30 years.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the project is being funded by sale of commercial built-up space and part sale of residential units without posing any burden on the government exchequer. The project was started in 2014 and is scheduled to be completed by June 2019. During the event, Puri also interacted with allottees who appreciated facilities in the complex.

The flats were handed over to the allottees against the backdrop of an uproar over the proposed felling of more than 14,000 trees in redevelopment of seven government colonies in south Delhi. The redeveloped colony is equipped with modern amenities and is environmentally friendly with zero waste system, solar water heating and solar street lighting system, rain water harvesting and energy efficient electrical fittings, the statement said.

It stated that these flats have been allotted to junior employees of pay-level II such as those from multi-tasking staff; assistant section officer; assistant sub-inspector, sub-inspector and inspector; junior and senior secretarial assistant, upper division clerk; constable and head constable among others.

Twenty-two women are also among the allottees. Eight allottees are from the SC community and four the ST community.