Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s vehicle let off without checking in Patna, 3 cops suspended

The Bihar Police have suspended three of its officers including a Sub-Inspector for not following the implementation of the newly implemented Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act, 2019, in Patna. The incident took place near Bihar museum at Bailey Road on Sunday when the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s family was travelling in the vehicle. According to reports, the vehicle with tinted glass was being driven by Arijit Choubey, the son of the Buxar MP.

Anand Kishore, Commissioner of Patna and D Amarkesh, Superintendent of Police (SP, Traffic) were personally monitoring the ongoing implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act in the state capital.

The reports further stated that police had asked Union Minister’s son to stop his vehicle, but as none of the policemen at the spot approached the car, Choubey drove away with it.

The three policemen identified as Devpal Paswan (Sub-Inspector), Dilip Chandra Singh (Constable), and Pappu Kumar (Constable) have been suspended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Traffic) on the order of the Patna Commissioner.

Kishore has given clear instructions to take action against the persons found to have violated the newly amended rules. He had also asked to fine the owners of the vehicle with tinted glass.

On Sunday, addressing the media on the PM Modi government’s 100 days in office for the second consecutive term, Union minister of environment and information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had hailed the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The Union Minister said that the amended act will decrease the number of deaths due to road accidents. He also added that the act will bring discipline and accountability while travelling on roads.

On Saturday, speaking at an event at Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Shipping affairs Nitin Gadkari defended the new Motor Vehicles Act. The minister said that the act will make people maintain discipline and guidelines to obey while driving.