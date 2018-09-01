Union Minister Ashwini Choubey sparks controversy, says ‘Rahul Gandhi suffering from mental schizophrenia’

In a remark that is bound to trigger a controversy, Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is mentally unfit and that he should be admitted to a mental hospital for treatment. According to a video story in Hindi news channel ABP, Choubey made this remark while referring to Congress leader’s continuous attack on the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

“He is suffering from mental schizophrenia. The way he is speaking on Rafale and calling the Prime Minister a liar, I am pained to listen to this. Only a person suffering from mental schizophrenia can speak like this. He (Rahul Gandhi) should be admitted to the mental hospital,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Buxar in Bihar also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies. “He is trying to defame the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister enjoys a very good stature but today’s Congress president has a stature like gutter worm [sic]..”

(Pradhan mantri gagan ke jaisa, aur jo aaj ka Congress ka adhyaksh hai unka aakaar kaisa, naali ke keede jaisa)

Choubey’s statement comes amidst the Congress party’s demand for a JPC probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France. The party has been alleging a scam by the Modi government in signing the deal whereas the government has been maintaining that the deal was signed in accordance with all the set procedures.