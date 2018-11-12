Union minister Ananth Kumar passes away

Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away in Bengaluru early on Monday.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away in Bengaluru early on Monday. He was suffering from cancer. The 59-year old was holding two portfolios of Parliamentary affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Modi Government. Kumar was suffering from cancer.
Story under development
