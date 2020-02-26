Union Cabinet okays Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, incorporates 15 changes suggested by Rajya Sabha panel

Published: February 26, 2020 4:16:20 PM

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill after incorporating recommendations of a Rajya Sabha Select Committee.

parliament, rajya sabhaA parliamentary panel had recommended that not only close relatives but any woman who is “willing” should be allowed to act as a surrogate.

“Surrogacy Regulation Bill incorporating recommendations of RS Select Committee has been approved by the Cabinet,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

A parliamentary panel had recommended that not only close relatives but any woman who is “willing” should be allowed to act as a surrogate.

The 15 major changes suggested by the 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, also included deleting the definition of “infertility” as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child.

