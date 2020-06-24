Union Cabinet Meeting Live: PM Modi chairs key meet, briefing at 3 pm

PM Modi Cabinet meeting Briefing Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a key meeting of the Union Cabinet in Delhi. The meeting is being held at his residence 9, Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and is also the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Centre announced Unlock 1.0 which began on June 8. As part of the new norms, the government provided considerable relaxations with regard to the resumption of economic activities in the country that were brought to a grinding halt due to COVID-forced lockdown. It is expected that more restrictions will go away from July 1, after the present phase of unlocking the economy comes to an end on June 30. Union minister Prakash Javadekar will address the media at 3 pm to share the details of the meeting.
Highlights
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn't attend the meeting of the Union Cabinet. Singh is currently in Russia. His visit to Russia comes in the midst of an escalating border standoff between India and China. Singh is the senior-most minister in the Union Cabine which is headed by PM Narendra Modi.
According to media reports, at today's Cabinet meeting, PM Modi is likely to discuss with his ministers the current situation arisen from the spread of the Coronavirus.
Today's Union Cabinet meeting is the first such meet after the Centre announced unlock 1.0. The government provided considerable relaxationsto the people with regard to the resumption of economic activities in the country.
The previous meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on June 3. It was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The Cabinet had approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support MSMEs. The decision was announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman last month as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar will address the media at 3 pm to inform about the decisions taken during the Union Cabinet meeting. He holds the portfolios of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
