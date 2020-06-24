Union Cabinet Meeting Live: PM Modi chairs key meet, briefing at 3 pm

PM Modi chairs key Union Cabinet meeting today. (File)

PM Modi Cabinet meeting Briefing Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a key meeting of the Union Cabinet in Delhi. The meeting is being held at his residence 9, Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and is also the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Centre announced Unlock 1.0 which began on June 8. As part of the new norms, the government provided considerable relaxations with regard to the resumption of economic activities in the country that were brought to a grinding halt due to COVID-forced lockdown. It is expected that more restrictions will go away from July 1, after the present phase of unlocking the economy comes to an end on June 30. Union minister Prakash Javadekar will address the media at 3 pm to share the details of the meeting.

