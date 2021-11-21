Union Cabinet likely to approve bills for withdrawal of farm laws on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.
The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval on Wednesday the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, sources in the government said.
These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.
- 'Political drama has begun': Union Minister mocks chorus for withdrawal of CAA, Article 370 abrogation after farm laws repeal
- Sachin Pilot 'happy' with Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle as Congress strikes balance, refutes reports of groupism
- After repeal of farm laws, Rajasthan Governor and Sakshi Maharaj say Centre can 'redraft legislations if needed'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government’s intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.
The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.
Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi’s borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.
The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister’s announcement.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.