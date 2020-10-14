Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the package will ensure sufficient funds under the mission to both the Union Territories.
The decision is in line with Centre’s aim to universalise all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a time-bound manner, he said.
NRLM aims to enable the rural poor to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial services.
