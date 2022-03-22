Bill to merge Delhi’s municipal corporations gets Cabinet nod, likely to be introduced this Budget session

The Union cabinet also cleared some amendments in the bill to ensure transparency and robust delivery of the services.

The Union Cabinet today approved the reunification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi, paving the way for the introduction of a related bill in the ongoing Parliament session. A PTI report citing government sources, said the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations in 2011- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The three will be merged again to form the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Union cabinet also cleared some amendments in the bill to ensure transparency and robust delivery of the services. The PTI report cited government sources as saying that the unified municipal corporation will be well-equipped for optimum and even utilisation of financial resources. The unification will reduce mounting liabilities, expenditure on the functioning of the three municipal corporations and improve the civic services in the national capital, they said.

The amendments were made in the principal Act of 1957 to ensure a more robust delivery architecture for greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic services for the people of Delhi.

The sources claim that the trifurcation done in 2011 was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations. The gap widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)