Union Cabinet approves an array of agreements – Check the list of MoUs

The Union Cabinet today approved an array of agreements with various countries in sectors such as aviation and urban development. The Cabinet gave its nod to an MoU between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of urban planning. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in May.

The agreement will facilitate government agencies at the Centre and in states to tap into the expertise of Singapore agencies in the areas of urban development and management. The Cabinet also approved an agreement with Denmark on cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation.

The agreement was signed in May and it will help researchers from scientific organisations, academia, research and development laboratories and companies from India and Denmark. “Renewable energy, water, material science, affordable healthcare, synthetic biology, functional food, and blue economy were identified as potential areas for immediate collaboration,” an official statement said.

Another MoU approved by the Cabinet relates to cooperation in the field of civil aviation with Germany. It will lead to promotion of safe, effective and efficient development of air transport between India and Germany and also help in development of heliports and helicopter emergency medical services.

The Cabinet was also appraised of an implementing arrangement for pre-formulation studies of a Maritime Domain Awareness Mission signed between India and France in March. The proposed joint mission will be devoted to maritime domain awareness, with the objective to provide relevant data and services to both nations. The objective is to monitor the maritime traffic and to identify the non-compliant ships at the maximum possible revisit frequency.

The Cabinet was also apprised of an MoU signed between India and Denmark for cooperation in the fields of animal husbandry and dairying in April. Danish partnership is expected to facilitate exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of animal breeding, animal health and dairying, and fodder management aiming at enhancing production and productivity of Indian livestock. The Cabinet was apprised of another MoU, this one between India and Indonesia, on technical cooperation in the railway sector.

The agreement will provide a framework of cooperation for focused approach in the areas of capacity building, modernisation of rolling stock, signalling systems and creation of freight terminals. Another agreement cleared by the Cabinet is with Bahrain in the field of healthcare. A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU, the statement said.