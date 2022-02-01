  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Budget disappointing, nothing in it for common people, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022-23 as “disappointing” and said it has nothing for the common people.

Written by PTI
Updated:
There is nothing in the Budget for the general public, Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022-23 as “disappointing” and said it has nothing for the common people.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor noted that people had “high expectations” from the Union Budget during the corona period but there is nothing in it either for the common people or to reduce price rice.

Also Read: Budget 2022 Live Updates: FM makes big announcements Digital Currency, Jobs, Infrastructure, PM Gati Shakti

“People had high expectations from the Budget during the corona period. The Budget has disappointed the people. There is nothing in the Budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce price rise,” Kejriwal said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.