Union Budget 2022: No zero hour during first two days of Budget Session of Parliament

Both, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet in shifts for five hours each day during the Budget Session 2022.

Parliament Budget Session 2022: The Budget session of Parliament will not have Zero Hour during the first two days owing to the address of the President to both Houses together and the Presentation of Union Budget 2022 respectively. Matters of Urgent Public Importance can be raised during ‘Zero Hour’ of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha from February 2 onwards. While President Ram Nath Kovind’s address is scheduled for January 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. The Budget Speech will start at 11 am and could go on for 1.5 to 2 hours.

This year as well, the Budget Session 2022 will be held in two parts. The first phase will take place from February 1 to February 11 while the second phase will be conducted from March 14 to April 8. This has been done to ensure adherence to the Covid-19 protocols. Both the houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will function in shifts to ensure safety from Covid-19.

This is the second time when the two houses will function strategically in shifts due to the rising Covid-19 cases. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet for five hours each a day but at separate times.

The Rajya Sabha will meet in the first half while the Lok Sabha will assemble in the second half during the Budget Session 2022. To enable safe seating for members owing to the Covid-19, the chambers and galleries of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will be used for seating of the members. Thus, no visitors will be allowed to Public Galleries to witness the proceedings of the houses during the session.

While the Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am on February 1 for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022, it will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 onwards for the Budget Session 2022. The Rajya Sabha sitting will be held between 9 or 10 am to 2 pm.

On January 27, the Lok Sabha had launched its updated ‘Digital Sansad App’ to keep citizens updated on parliamentary proceedings and other activities. Besides Live Telecast of Sansad proceedings, ‘Digital Sansad App’ will make it convenient for citizens to access general information on MPs, their participation in Sessions, budget speeches since 1947, House proceedings from 12th Lok Sabha to 17th Lok Sabha.