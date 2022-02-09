Uniform compulsory for students to attend classes, says Karnataka Education minister after HC refuses interim relief

Nagesh said that since the High Court has not passed any order in the case, the government notification regarding the dress code in educational institutions will continue to remain valid.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh today said that wearing a uniform is compulsory for students if they want to attend classes. Nagesh said that since the High Court has not passed any order in the case, the government notification regarding the dress code in educational institutions will continue to remain valid.

“Since the court has not passed any order to provide interim relief to the students, the government notification will continue to remain in effect. Uniform is compulsory for students to attend classes,” said Nagesh. He also said that students can’t wear hijab in educational institutions because a hijab is not a part of the school/college uniform.

Earlier yesterday, Nagesh had blamed the SDPI-backed Campus Front of India for the protests. “SDPI-backed Campus Front of India is behind it. Complete details will be known after investigation. Law and order must be maintained in the state,” he had said. Nagesh had maintained that the state government’s stand on uniform policy is very clear.

Protests for and against the ‘hijab’ had intensified in different parts of Karnataka and had turned violent in some places yesterday. A batch of petitions was filed in the Karnataka High Court challenging the decision banning entry of hijab-wearing students. The single judge of the Karnataka High Court hearing the case today referred the matter to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi with a view that he may decide on constituting a larger bench to look into it. Justice Krishna S Dixit maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation, or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru City for two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

The government had yesterday declared holiday in all high schools and colleges in the state for three days after protests. Last week, the government had issued an order to make uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.