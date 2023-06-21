Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appeared to have joined the chorus against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. On Tuesday, Thackeray said his party supports the idea of a Uniform Civil Code but cautioned that it could cause problems for Hindus too.

“We support Uniform Civil Code, but those who are bringing it should not think that it will only cause problems for Muslims, but it will also cause problems for Hindus and many questions will arise,” Thackeray said.

Also Read: Explained: Uniform Civil Code and the renewed buzz around it

The former CM also challenged the government to impose a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. “Ban cow slaughter from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as there is no ban on cow slaughter. Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar himself used to say that if there is a shortage of cows in the state, we will import them,” he added.

On Sunday, Thackeray wondered how the Centre would implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country when it could not implement a ban on cow slaughter. “We welcome the Uniform Civil Code for all but would it adversely affect Hindus? If they (BJP) could not implement the ban on cow slaughter in the entire country, how can the UCC be implemented?” he asked.

One with the Opposition

The remarks by Thackeray signal a marked turnaround from the stand that the undivided Sena had taken on the issue of the UCC. “They are speaking about laws banning beef in the country. They should first announce that this country is a Hindu Rashtra and impose uniform civil code,” Uddhav Thackeray had said at the party’s annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in 2015.

Also Read: Law Commission sets ball rolling on Uniform Civil Code, seeks public views within 30 days

The stand was articulated time and again by the party on multiple occasions since then. Contacted by The Indian Express, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut signalled a softening of stand by the party on the issue. “Let there be a debate. We have always supported the Uniform Civil Code. If a debate is happening on it…in the country… let there be a debate…we will see what the opinion of the people is.”

Congress leads charge

The Congress party on Tuesday led the charge against the 22nd Law Commission’s move to seek public views on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the 21st Law Commission had concluded in its 2018 report that it was “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage to have a Uniform Civil Code”.

It also sought to remind the Commission that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP. “It is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference, when in its press release it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission, had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018. No reasons are given for why the subject is being revisited, except for vague references to the relevance and importance of the subject, and also to various court orders,” said Ramesh, the Congress party’s head of communication, adding that it was clear that the Commission was acting on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.