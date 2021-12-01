Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in India as true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey in Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that while CrPC is the same for all citizens in the country and despite 75 years of independence, the constitution has not been implemented.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey today said in Lok Sabha that implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will be a true tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. He said that though India was divided in the name of Hindu-Muslim, it’s time that Article 44 of the Constitution is implemented.
“The country was divided based on religion in 1947. Despite that, India remained a secular country. Recently, the Allahabad High Court gave a judgement and it instructed or advised that the directive principle Article 44 of the constitution, we celebrated constitution day on November 26, says that Common Civil Code should be implemented in this country,” said Dubey in Lok Sabha.
He said that while CrPC is the same for all citizens in the country and despite 75 years of independence, the constitution has not been implemented.
“This is a big country and amazing in itself, across the world, if a change is made on the basis of religion, then it is in CrPC, like separate CrPC for Muslims, Hindu or Christians as every religion has different punishment clauses, but here, the CrPC is same but in so many years, after 75 years of independence, this Uniform Civil Code, this constitution has not been implemented. For this, a court has intervened. Therefore, I want to request the government that a law should be brought to implement the Uniform Civil Code,” said Dubey.
It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court had said on November 18 that the UCC is a necessity and a mandatory requirement today in India. The HC called upon the Centre to look into implementing the mandate of Article 44.
Many opposition parties including the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have said in the past that the UCC is not suitable for India and it’s difficult to implement it here.
