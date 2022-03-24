Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Cabinet to form committee for implementation of UCC

Dhami said that the high-powered committee will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code and the BJP government will implement it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced that the state cabinet has decided to form a committee of experts on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the state. It may be recalled that Dhami had announced to bring UCC just two days before the voting for the assembly polls that took place on February 14. Dhami, who was sworn in as Uttarakhand CM yesterday, said that a committee of experts will be formed on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami said that the high-powered committee will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code and the BJP government will implement it. The CM said that the Cabinet has unanimously approved the proposal. He also said that Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement such a code, but corrected himself saying that perhaps it is already in force in Goa. Goa has been following the Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 which is also called Uniform Civil Code. Post its liberation from the Portuguese rule, the code is survived by virtue of Section 5(1) of the Goa, Daman and Diu Administration Act, 1962.

“We are a Himalayan state with a distinct cultural and religious heritage. We also share borders with two countries. So, a Uniform Civil Code is necessary. There is a provision for it in Article 44 of the Constitution. Even the Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction in the past on its non-implementation,” said Dhami.

By taking a decision on a Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of the state cabinet, Dhami has fulfilled a major pre-poll promise made by him on February 12. Dhami had said that the high-powered committee would consist of legal experts, all stakeholders, senior citizens and intellectuals.