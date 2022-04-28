Uniform Civil Code ahead of 2024 polls? Amit Shah’s remark renews buzz as BJP-ruled states back UCC rollout

The recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other BJP leaders have renewed the buzz over the BJP’s plan to bring Uniform Civil Code ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, in the meeting of core committee at the BJP party office in Bhopal, Shah said, “Issues like CAA, Ram Mandir, Article 370 and triple talaq have been resolved. Now it is time to focus on the Common Civil Code.”

He further said that a Common Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand as a pilot project, whose draft is being prepared. “Everything will fall in order with time. You (party workers) shouldn’t engage in any such acts that bring harm to the party in any way.”

With the implementation of UCC, issues like marriage, divorce, succession, and adoption will come under common law in the country and there will be no separate system on the basis of religion in these matters.

Article 44 of the constitution gives power to the ruling government to impose the civil code, which can be implemented once passed through the parliament.

The BJP has been a strong advocate of the Uniform Civil Code. In fact, in 2019 it was part of the party’s election manifesto and in 2024 its going to be a prominent election plank.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand would be the first state to implement the UCC. However, it is important to note that Goa has been following the Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 which is also called Uniform Civil Code.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently said that the state government was planning to introduce a Uniform Civil Code. “One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code,” he had said.

The BJP leadership in Himachal, which will go to polls later this year, is also on the same page. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that his government has started examining the possibility of implementing the UCC in the state and would take appropriate steps “soon.”

In Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging him to constitute a committee to look into different aspects of the implementation of a common civil code.

In Bihar, senior state BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi also recently hailed the announcement made by Shah. However, JD(U) leaders questioned the “need of it in the state where people have been living peacefully”.

“Everything is going well under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Why will the Uniform Civil Code be implemented here as the people of Bihar are living peacefully… I don’t think there is any need for it,” said JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has once again taken strong objections to the UCC, stating that it is unconstitutional, anti-minority, and unacceptable to Muslims.