Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Published: February 3, 2020 12:28:50 AM

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the attackers were on a red scooty. 

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

Police said they were verifying the JCC’s claims.

