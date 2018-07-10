Unidentified miscreants hurl petrol bomb in MPSC room

Criminals lobbed a petrol bomb inside the room of the secretary of the MPSC.

Unidentified miscreants today hurled a petrol bomb in a room of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) damaging several documents, police said.

Criminals lobbed a petrol bomb inside the room of the secretary of the MPSC in the morning, East Khasi Hills SP Davis Marak told PTI.

Although no one was hurt in the incident, the police are assessing the damage caused, he said.

The SP also rushed to the site in person after the incident to supervise investigation by the police team.

Although there is no CCTV in the area, police are trying to find out if the MPSC has installed CCTVs inside the office premises.

Eye witnesses said two people were seen coming out of the building soon after the incident and the police are on the job to find the identities of the persons.

The incident took place at a time the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in the town to chair the 67th plenary of the the North Eastern Council (NEC).