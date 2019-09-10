Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir won’t distract world from its persecution of minorities: India at UN

MEA first secretary Vimarsh Aryan speaks at UNHRC. (ANI)

India on Tuesday brutally demolished the charges of alleged human rights violations leveled by Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). First, MEA Secretary-East Vijay Thakur Singh countered Islamabad’s allegations and called it an ‘epicentre of global terrorism’. Then, MEA first secretary Vimarsh Aryan thrashed Pakistan by highlighting what it has been doing with its ethnic minority. He made it clear that Article 370 was a temporary provision and the recent modification was within India’s sovereign right. “Article 370 was a temporary provision of the Indian Constitution, its recent modification is within our sovereign right and entirely an internal matter of India,” he said.

Aryan also said that India was not surprised at Pakistan’s hysterical statements with false narratives aimed to politicise and polarise UNHRC. “Pakistan realises that our decision cuts away the ground from under its feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Some Pakistani leaders have even gone as far as calling for jihad to encourage violence in Jammu and Kashmir in order to create a picture of genocide which even they know is far from reality,” Aryan said.

The Indian diplomat further said that “Pakistan’s gory record speaks for itself”. “This rhetoric (on Kashmir) will not distract international attention from Pakistan’s persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities – be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus,” he said. He categorically stated that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India.

Earlier, Vijay Thakur Singh responded to Pakistan’s unfounded allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir. She said: “One delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicenter of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of ‘alternate diplomacy’.”

Singh also said that temporary preventive and precautionary measures in Jammu and Kashmir were necessitated to ensure safety and security of the people of the state in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism.