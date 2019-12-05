Unhappy with Uddhav Thackeray’s decision, over 400 Shiv Sena workers join BJP in Mumbai

Shiv Sena workers join BJP in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray quit the BJP-led alliance and formed a new alliance with the support of political rivals Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, hundreds of party workers in Mumbai quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party as they felt cheated. News agency ANI reported that around 400 Shiv Sena workers joined BJP at an event organised in Dharavi last evening.

Ramesh Nadesan, now a former Sena worker, said that four hundred supporters of the party joined the BJP because the “Shiv Sena cheated us”. “The party shook hands with corrupt and anti-Hindu parties,” he told The Indian Express.

Ramesh was the Shiv Sena’s special executive officer. Criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, he said that Uddhav Thackeray joined the parties just to form the government. The leader added that he was with the Shiv Sena because Hindutva was always its top priority, but it has diverted from its core agenda.

He claimed that there are several workers and leaders who are unhappy with the Shiv Sena’s decision. “No one understands the feelings and sentiments of a supporter who actually works for the party without anything in return. During the election, it is the party workers who actually go door-to-door.”

“How will we go back and face the same people whom we asked to vote for an honest government?” he asked and noted that the party in the last seven years fought against the NCP and Congress supporters.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested elections in the state together. The alliance had even secured a comfortable majority but the party led by Uddhav Thackeray formed a post-poll alliance with rival parties NCP and Congress after it was offered the CM’s chair for five years.

The Shiv Sena is facing criticism from the BJP and other quarters for compromising with its ideology to quench its thirst for power. Just a few days ago, Shiv Sena leader and its IT Cell member Ramesh Solanki quit the party over Uddhav’s decision to form a government with the support of NCP and Congress.