Unhappy with professional life, IIT Delhi alumnus goes back to campus, ends his life

In a tragic incident, a former IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building in the IIT Delhi campus in southwest Delhi.

In a tragic incident, a former IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi student allegedly took his life by jumping from the seventh floor of a building in the IIT Delhi campus in the southwest part of the city. The deceased, 31-year-old Anshum Gupta, was an IIT-Delhi alumnus and had been suffering depression from the past five years as per police officials. He had left his house telling his mother that he was going to meet someone at IIT-Delhi. There was no suicide note found with his body.

Anshum Gupta, who passed out of the institute in 2010, jumped from the seventh floor of the Industrial Research and Development building. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After the incident, police informed the family members of the deceased. Police’s initial investigation has revealed that Gupta was undergoing treatment for depression from the past five years and was unhappy with his professional life and kept changing his jobs frequently. Anshum had started working with a technology giant in the United States from 2012 to 2015 after which he quit and returned home. His family said that he worked in Noida for a while and quit the job a few months ago. He was currently unemployed.

Recently, there has been a rise in suicide cases from the prestigious IITs in the country. In April this year, a 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. On April 5, another 21-year-old student from IIT Bombay allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house.

It was reported that she was under severe mental pressure due to her forthcoming exams and was also undergoing treatment for depression. In September last year, an IIT graduate 26-year-old Ankit Wadhwa allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment on the Golf Course road area in Gurugram. He reportedly suffered from acute depression and was dissatisfied with his job.