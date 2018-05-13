Unfriend India and America, says Hafiz Saeed

Saeed also accused India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat of changing his statements every now and then. (ANI)

Accusing Pakistan of pursuing weak foreign policies, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed has called on Pakistan to break the ties with both India and the United States. “Modi ki dosti chordh do, America ki naukri chordh do (unfriend Modi and stop working for America),” Hafiz was heard saying during a public rally. “The weakness lies in Islamabad,” Saeed said, “as the administration is not making its policies clear on Kashmir under pressure. They should engage Kashmiris in an effective manner to meet their right to self-determination.”

Saeed also accused India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat of changing his statements every now and then. General Rawat had earlier said that “azaadi” (freedom) was a far cry in the Valley and the security forces would fight those who sought it. He had also warned the Kashmiri youths against getting embroiled with the security forces and disrupting operations.

A Pakistan-based cyber analyst, Zechariah shared a video of Saeed speaking at a rally and captioned it as, “#Video: The statement of Indian Army chief #BipinRawan regarding #Kashmiris shows how much India is frustrated. Such kind of statements can’t suppress the freedom voice of Kashmiris. #Azadi will surely happen to #Kashmir. #HafizSaeed #JuD @adgpi @SushmaSwaraj @MehboobaMufti.” “Predicting a time of anarchy in India, right thinking Muslims should take Jihad to its logical conclusion,” Hafiz said in the video. “Mujahideen will be united.”