Unemployment is rising because of uncontrolled population: Jitin Prasada

The economy is sinking, unemployment is rising. It happened because the population wasn’t controlled, Prasada said (File Photo)

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Sunday said that the unemployment was rising because India did not control its population. He believes that the rise in population puts stress on natural resources, environment of the country and is the cause of water crisis. The Congress leader called for a consensus and asked political leaders to rise above party politics and work together on population control.

“The economy is sinking, unemployment is rising. It happened because the population wasn’t controlled. Effect on the environment, water crisis and pressure on natural resources is due to the rise in India’s population. On issues of national interest, we should rise above politics and work together,” news agency ANI quoted Jitin Prasada as saying.

J Prasada, Congress: There should be a nationwide discussion on population control, a law should be made for the same. If country has to move forward, concrete steps have to be taken. I demand the govt that whatever laws have to be brought in on this issue, should be brought in. pic.twitter.com/lxt7vlkhfK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

The former Minister of State for Human Resource in the UPA-I called for a nationwide debate on population control and enforcing it through law. He also urged the Modi government to bring in legislation on the matter. “There should be a nationwide discussion on population control, a law should be made for the same. If a country has to move forward, concrete steps have to be taken. I demand the government that whatever laws have to be brought in on this issue, should be brought in,” the Congress leader said.

Prasada’s comments have come at a time when the India economy is witnessing a slowdown. India’s GDP growth decelerated at 5 per cent in the June quarter of 2019-20, against 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Unemployment too is a serious issue which even Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels needs to be addressed.

In his Independence Day speech last month, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for controlling the explosive growth in population. This was the first time the government acknowledged the need for a discussion on checking the population growth rate. Modi also said that those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation and that it was also a form of patriotism.