Unease in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi? Congress to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray to seek say in decision-making

A Congress source said that Maharashtra Congress leaders are likely to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray next week to discuss this and some other issues with him.
Signs of unease in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are visible, with the Congress, one of the three ruling allies, making a pitch for having a say in the key decision-making process and inclusion in important meetings.
Speaking on Saturday, a party source said that state Congress leaders are likely to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray next week to discuss this and some other issues with him.
- Assam fire: FIR lodged against Oil India, John Energy in gas well blowout case
- Gujarat Rajya Sabha by-poll 2019: SC to decide on Election Commission's power to hold separate elections to fill casual vacancies
- Virtual Battleground! Nitish Kumar to bank on social media as COVID casts shadow over Bihar polls
According to a Congress leader the chief minister has been holding talks with Sharad Pawar, president of NCP that is also part of the ruling dispensation, on various issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and relief for people affected by cyclone Nisarga. This has created a feeling that the state Congress is being left out, he said.
A Congress minister said, “There is some resentment within the party over certain issues, which we want to discuss with the CM and get resolved.”
Another party leader said that when the three-partygovernment was formed in November last year and after the council of ministers was sworn in, it had been decided that there would be equal sharing of power and responsibilities.
The party source said that state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan will meet Thackeray on Monday to discuss the issues related to legislative council nominations from the Governor’s quota, appointments for state-run boards and corporations, problems faced by Congress ministers.
State Congress leaders had met earlier this week to discuss that the party leaders and ministers were not being made part of the decision-making process in the alliance government.
Chief minister’s close aide Milind Narvekar was also present as an emissary of the CM to know the views of the Congress leadership.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.