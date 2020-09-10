‘Undue importance’: Sharad Pawar reacts to Shiv Sena-Kangana Ranaut war

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (file pic)

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office. Pawar said that “undue importance” had been given to the actress’ statements.

The NCP leader called it a ‘hasty conduct’ by the Shiv Sena-led BMC. He said that the government’s image will be tarnished by this type of work. He added that it will give undue advantage to the opposition to talk against the MVA government.

“I don’t know if there was anything illegal (about the office)…It won’t be appropriate to comment on this without having proper information. Illegal construction isn’t a new thing in Mumbai. In view of the prevalent situation, the BMC’s actions give space to raise doubt in people’s minds. However, BMC has its own rules and officers may have found it appropriate to take the action,” he said.

Kangana and the ruling Shiv Sena are at loggerheads for the past few weeks. The actress has been linking the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to nepotism in Bollywood and a drugs mafia. She has also spoken against the Maharashtra government and slammed the Mumbai Police saying it didn’t make her feel secure and the city felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Congress too said that the actress should have been ignored. “This is unnecessarily giving her a handle,” a senior Congress minister in the Thackeray government told The Indian Express.

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said that sitting in government one cannot do such things, adding that it sends a wrong message. He even hinted a conspiracy being hatched by the BJP.

“She may be in contact with the BJP, she may be doing all this at the instance of the BJP, but why are you, a political party and that, too, a ruling party falling into such a trap? I cannot remain silent. It looks cheap,” he said.

Milind Deora, another former Mumbai Congress president, too said that this could have been avoided. He said that the government should focus on governance and not settle political scores.

“Appalled as a Mumbaikar with the state of affairs in the economic capital of India. Maharashtra is Covid-19’s ground zero. Instead of focusing on governance, we’re busy settling political scores. Time for all parties to come together and set our priorities right,” he tweeted.

The BMC on Wednesday partially demolished Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office.