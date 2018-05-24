Underground: These 5 burglars made manhole their home for months in Delhi, police bust hideout

The burglars managed to give the cops slip as they went ‘underground’. literally. They made a manhole their hideout and their home this entire winter.

A group of five burglars and their unique hideout busted by the Delhi Police has all the makings to inspire top Hollywood heist-flick directors. The startling revelation came after five men were arrested in connection with carrying out burglaries in central Delhi, police have said. It is not the belongings that were recovered from their possession but their accommodation in Patel Nagar which left cops bemused.

The burglars managed to give the cops slip as they went ‘underground’. literally. They made a manhole their hideout and their home this entire winter. Located at the bottom of a manhole 10 metres deep, the gang of five would take refuge in the 20×18 ft room at the bottom of the manhole after every burglary they committed. There was neither electricity nor any ventilation, but this lack of amenities did little to perturb them. The gang used to target posh localities and decamp with branded watches, high-end phones and laptops to their hideout.

The revelations came after the five accused, Rajender, Jai Parkash, Suraj, Ajay Pata and Aslam, were nabbed by police. With their arrest, 10 cases of house burglaries and thefts were solved, the police said, adding that articles worth Rs 6 lakh, including 10 laptops, 10 mobile phones, six branded watches, were recovered from them. On May 18, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Patel Nagar) Rohit Rajbir Singh nabbed Suraj while he was escaping after committing a burglary in a house in West Patel Nagar, they said.

Three of the accused were tracked down to a tunnel near Pusa Roundabout. They had constructed a temporary accommodation for themselves inside the tunnel itself, the police said. The stolen materials were also found from their makeshift “accommodation”. Their associate Jai Prakash was tracked down to a rented accommodation at Sultanpuri and arrested from there.

It has been learnt that Jai Prakash, an auto driver, used to borrow autorickshaws from his colleagues in Aman Vihar, so that he wouldn’t be tracked down. All the associates used to meet near Pusa Roundabout and then used commit thefts. The burgled items were stored in the tunnel near Pusa Roundabout, till they could dispose them off.

This continued for over two months, they added. Police said, “they were all vagabonds living inside the manhole. They grew tired of staying in a homeless shelter due to overcrowding,” the officer said, adding that they traced the spot while fleeing a house they had burgled. They came the next day and decided to explore what’s inside, before deciding on it as a potential hideout.