Under Narendra Modi government, ‘fast entry gates’ of ministries open for those with ‘fake degrees’, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 7:16 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that under the Modi government "fast entry gates" of ministries "open for those who possess fake degrees".

Gandhi also attacked the RSS alleging that its “farjical (fake) strike” continues on educational institutes of the Delhi University. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that under the Modi government “fast entry gates” of ministries “open for those who possess fake degrees”. Gandhi also attacked the RSS alleging that its “farjical (fake) strike” continues on educational institutes of the Delhi University.

Taking to Twitter, he launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying,” Shri chappan aur unke mantriyon ne chatron ko dikhaya hai ki BJP mai mantrimandal ka shighra dwar farzi degree dikha kar khulta hai. (‘Mr 56′ and his ministers have shown students that under the BJP fast entry gates of ministries open for those who possess fake degrees).”

There was no immediate comment from the Prime Minister’s Office or the BJP.

“The RSS’ has an old tradition of attacking educational institutions and helping those with fake degrees attain power.

“That is why the ‘farjical strikes’ of RSS continue on Delhi University,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Read | Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress chief also tweeted a picture of Modi, Union minister Smriti Irani and ABVP’s Delhi University president Ankiv Baisoya, alleging “Fake degree is in BJP’s DNA”.

Baisoya has stepped down from his post after reports of him possessing a fake degree.

The ABVP said Thursday DUSU president Baisoya has resigned from his post after it asked him to do so, and has also been suspended from the students outfit till an inquiry into allegations that he gained admission to the Delhi University on the basis of a fake degree.

Also read | ABVP suspends Ankiv Baisoya, asks him to quit DUSU presidency; NSUI says too late

While the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said the decision was taken to maintain the “genuineness” of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), the move drew criticism from the NSUI and AISA, which claimed it was done under pressure ahead of the high court hearing on November 20.

In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning form the post of DUSU president because he respects the mandate of Delhi University students, who voted for him.

