Under fire for selfie at CRPF jawan’s funeral, Union minister KJ Alphons blames miscreants for spreading fake news

Facing backlash from several quarters for clicking a selfie at a martyred CRPF jawan’s funeral, Union minister KJ Alphons has filed a complaint alleging that false news was being spread about him by a few miscreants. In a letter to Kerala DGP, Alphons said that it was an act of a few miscreants and that he didn’t click a selfie.

The BJP leader said that his picture with the coffin of a jawan was clicked by some person and circulated as a selfie on social media platforms to defame him. The same was also posted on his Facebook page by his media secretary alleging that it is a selfie.

“Some person had taken my photographs standing near the coffin. My media secretary had put the same on my Facebook. Alleging that the photograph was a selfie taken by me, some miscreants had spread false news against me in the social media,” he wrote in the letter.

The photo of Alphons was clicked when he was attending the last rites of CRPF constable VV Vasantha Kumar at Wayanad on February 16. Kumar was among the 40 CRPF jawans who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

In the picture, Alphons can be seen standing neat the coffin of Kumar. After the photo went viral, many slammed the minister for his insensitivity.

Alphons said that the circulation of photo on social media sites reduced his reputation in public. He also call for initiating legal action against those involved in this act.