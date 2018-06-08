Under-construction building near Vayu Sena Bhavan on Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi collapses
An under-construction building near Vayu Sena Bhavan on Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital has collapsed.
Published: June 8, 2018 6:34 PM
According to the latest report by news agency ANI, an under-construction building near Vayu Sena Bhavan on Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital has collapsed. The rescue team has reached the spot.
(This is a breaking news story; more details awaited)