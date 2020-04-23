‘Unconstitutional!’ Supreme Court overturns 20-year-old order that allowed 100% reservation to ST candidates in Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court has termed as unconstitutional a two decades old order which provided 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in posts of school teachers in Scheduled Areas. According to a report in The Indian Express, the order was issued by the Governor of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh in January 2000.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose took note of the concerns within the OBCs and the SC/STs that reservation benefits are not reaching the truly deserving among them. The top court said that the government is “duty-bound” to periodically review the process in order to ensure that the benefits “trickle down and are not usurped by” the affluent in these categories.

The court said “the G.O.Ms. No.3/2000 providing for 100% reservation is not permissible under the Constitution, the outer limit is 50% as specified in Indra Sawhney”. A Constitution Bench had in 1992 rued in Indra Sawhney & Others vs Union of India, capping the total permissible reservation at 50%.

The court also agreed with senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan that the lists of those entitled to reservation must be revised from time to time.

“Now there is a cry within the reserved classes. By now, there are affluents and socially and economically advanced classes within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. There is voice by deprived persons of social upliftment of some of the Scheduled Castes/Tribes, but they still do not permit benefits to trickle down to the needy. Thus, there is a struggle within, as to worthiness for entitlement within reserved classes of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes,” the bench said, according to the IE report.

“In our opinion, it was rightly urged by Dr Rajeev Dhavan that the Government is required to revise the lists. It can be done presently without disturbing the percentage of reservation so that benefits trickle down to the needy and are not usurped by those classes who have come up after obtaining the benefits for the last 70 years or after their inclusion in the list. The Government is duty-bound to undertake such an exercise as observed in Indra Sawhney… and as constitutionally envisaged. The Government to take appropriate steps in this regard,” it said.

The court said that a reservation that is permissible by protective mode, by making it 100% would become discriminatory and impermissible.

“The opportunity of public employment cannot be denied unjustly to the incumbents, and it is not the prerogative of few. The citizens have equal rights, and the total exclusion of others by creating an opportunity for one class is not contemplated by the founding fathers of the Constitution of India. Equality of opportunity and pursuit of choice under Article 51­A cannot be deprived of unjustly and arbitrarily,” it said.

“By providing 100% reservation to the Scheduled Tribes has deprived the Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes also of their due representation. The concept of reservation is not proportionate but adequate, as held in Indra Sawhney. The action is thus unreasonable and arbitrary and violative of provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India. It also impinges upon the right of open category and Scheduled Tribes who have settled in the area after 26th January 1950,” the Bench said.

The court rejected the state’s arguments saying there were no such extraordinary circumstances to provide a 100% reservation in Scheduled Areas.

“It is an obnoxious idea that tribals only should teach the tribals. When there are other local residents, why they cannot teach is not understandable. The action defies logic and is arbitrary. Merit cannot be denied in toto by providing reservation”.

The top court was hearing a petition contesting the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to uphold the government order. The HC had allowed the government’s request not to quash the appointments already made, but warned against making such provisions in the future.