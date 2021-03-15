  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Unconstitutional, anti-democracy’: Arvind Kejriwal fumes over new Bill to provide greater powers to Delhi L-G

By: |
March 15, 2021 5:01 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through a new bill in the Lok Sabha.

kejriwalIn a tweet, the AAP national convenor said he strongly condemns "BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy" move. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through a new bill in the Lok Sabha. He also said that the bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to give more powers to Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G), will be introduced in the Lower House on Monday. In a tweet, the AAP national convenor said he strongly condemns “BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy” move.

Related News

“After being rejected by ppl of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional n anti-democracy move,” Kejriwal tweeted. ”The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, Govt will mean LG Then what will elected govt do2. All files will go to LG This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG,” he said in another tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Unconstitutional anti-democracy’ Arvind Kejriwal fumes over new Bill to provide greater powers to Delhi L-G
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: Conspiracies cannot stop me, says Mamata Banerjee in first poll rally after Nandigram injury
2‘It’s hypocrisy, thanks a lot’: EAM Jaishankar slams institutions questioning India’s freedom and democracy status
3‘Narendra Modi’s lotus cannot bloom here’: Seeman, the man dubbed as Tamil Nadu’s own Bal Thackeray