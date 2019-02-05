Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport, cops find gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 8:56 PM

The gold bars, valued at Rs 1.78 crore, have been handed over to Customs authorities at the airport for further probe, officials added.

The gold bars, valued at Rs 1.78 crore, have been handed over to Customs authorities at the airport for further probe, officials added.

An unclaimed bag lying in the international arrival terminal of the Delhi airport triggered a security alarm leading to the recovery of 32 gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore, officials said Tuesday. They said a bag lying in a luggage trolley was spotted by CISF security personnel at the international transfer area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday night and soon a bomb detection and disposal team of the force was rushed to check the contents.

While the bag did not contain any explosive or improvised explosive device (IED), 32 gold bars weighing 5.9 kgs was recovered from it, they said. When no passenger claimed it, a CCTV review was done and it was found that an unidentified passenger, who came from Hong Kong and took a flight to Mumbai, dumped the bag in the terminal area, possibly in fear of being caught by security agencies, they said. The gold bars, valued at Rs 1.78 crore, have been handed over to Customs authorities at the airport for further probe, officials added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport, cops find gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition