Unbelievable! Seven-year-old Hyderabad boy scales Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa

Unbelievable! Seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro

The word, impossible, might not be in the dictionary of this seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad! Samanyu Pothuraju, the young boy did the unimaginable and raised the national flag at the highest peak in Africa, the Mount Kilimanjaro reports news agency ANI. It was on April 2, when Samanyu along with his coach, scaled Mt Kilimanjaro which is at a height of 5,895 meters above the sea level. Samanyu and other mountaineers started the journey on March 29 and it took them five days to reach the peak.

The young boy was accompanied by his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath, a fellow mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana, and another woman. All of the mountaineers hails from Hyderabad. The team was aided by a local Tanzania doctor as well.

Samanyu Pothuraju speaking to news agency ANI

Samanyu recounts the troubles he had to face when he went to scale the highest peak in Africa. Samanyu mentions that the day was rainy and the path leading up to the mountain was filled with stones. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I was afraid and had pain in my legs, but I took rest in between and reached the peak. I like snow a lot and that is the reason I went to Mt Kilimanjaro.”

The young boy idolises actor Pawan Kalyan and wishes to meet with him as well. In order to meet with the actor, he is looking to make a world record. His mother has promised that if he tries for a world record then she will try to arrange a meeting. Samanyu wishes to scale the highest peak in Australia and make a record.

After Kilimanjaro in Africa, Samanyu’s mother wants to make a record in Australia by scaling 10 peaks in the month of May. The mother said, “our next target is Australia, 10 peaks in May end and that will also be the record for my son.”