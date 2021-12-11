‘Unbearable’: Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi Vijayan government over political interference in Universities

Governor Khan informed that he has already written to the Pinarayi Vijayan government advising him to amend Acts of universities so that he can personally assume the position of Chancellor.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today continued his attack against the LDF government over its handling of affairs of universities in Kerala and alleged that political interference in higher educational institutions has become unbearable for him. Speaking to the media today, Governor Khan informed that he has already written to the Pinarayi Vijayan government advising him to amend Acts of universities so that he can personally assume the position of Chancellor and carry out his political objectives without any dependence on the governor.

“Academic decisions should not be taken by non-academic people. The Act passed in Kerala Assembly says Governor to be the chancellor. I asked the government to bring an ordinance where the university’s chancellor could be the chief minister or Education Minister, but I cannot do this…Government can easily run universities under the Education Department but there’s an understanding that universities should be free from any political interference, their autonomy must be respected. The future of our education depends on our universities,” said Khan.

In the strongly worded letter, the Governor has informed Vijayan that he is ready to sign immediately if the latter brings an ordinance to amend the Acts empowering the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities.

“I tried my best to make them understand that you should not interfere in the functioning of the universities. I cannot stand and tolerate this political interference,” Khan said.

He further said, “They want to use universities for their political purposes. And I don’t want to be used for that purpose.”

Meanwhile, opposition Congress hit out at the CPI(M)-led government over the issue, alleging that the Left government was converting the universities into party cells, reported PTI. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, termed as very serious the issues raised by the Governor in his letter to the Chief Minister and said it was the latest example of the politicization of education in the universities in the state.